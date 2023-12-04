Three vehicles with firefighters from Clacton and Colchester stations were called to an incident in Walton Road in Walton on the Naze on Sunday, December 3 at 10:51 am.

A shed had caught fire and was fully alight, as the crews confirmed on their arrival, with heavy smoke complicating the extinguishing process.

The fire and rescue teams were forced to wear a Breathing Apparatus and extinguished the fire by 12:19 pm.

According to Essex Fire and Rescue, the cause of the fire could not be determined.