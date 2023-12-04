A fire at an allotment caused an operation for Essex Fire and Rescue services on Sunday.
Three vehicles with firefighters from Clacton and Colchester stations were called to an incident in Walton Road in Walton on the Naze on Sunday, December 3 at 10:51 am.
A shed had caught fire and was fully alight, as the crews confirmed on their arrival, with heavy smoke complicating the extinguishing process.
The fire and rescue teams were forced to wear a Breathing Apparatus and extinguished the fire by 12:19 pm.
According to Essex Fire and Rescue, the cause of the fire could not be determined.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here