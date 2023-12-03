Flights have been cancelled and delayed at Stansted Airport because of the weather, the transport hub has said.

The airport has confirmed the runway remains open but is asking customers to check with their airline for information.

In a post on social media, the Essex airport said: “Cold weather conditions are impacting some of our airlines, causing some delays or cancellations. As a result, our terminal is busier than usual.

“If you are due to travel this evening or tomorrow morning, please check with your airline for up-to-date flight information and allow extra time for your journey to the airport.”