An offender who robbed a Greggs at knifepoint before fleeing with cash has been jailed after officers caught him within 15 minutes of receiving the call.

On December 11, 2022, 44-year-old Simon Baisden was employed at Greggs, in Harwich Gateway Retail Park, when he returned to the store after it had been shut for the day.

He let himself back inside and took a three-figure sum of cash from a safe.

The following day he admitted the theft to the store manager, before resigning his position.

But on May 9 this year, Baisden returned to his former place of work armed with a kitchen knife.

Wearing a face covering, he threatened staff who had arrived to open the store at around 5am.

Baisden fled on foot with another three-figure sum of cash.

Soon after the call came in, our officers were on the scene, catching Baisden just 15 minutes later.

A thorough search of the nearby area found a discarded black hoody and jogging bottoms attributed to Baisden.

The cash was recovered after he was seen on CCTV to discard it in a nearby bush.

Baisden, of Allfields, Dovercourt, confessed to the offences in interview, before admitting charges of robbery, theft and possessing a knife in public.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday 1 December, he was jailed for three years.

He was made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting contact with the two victims, and prohibiting him from attending the Greggs in question.

DC Darren Buckingham, officer in the case, said: “Two employees at this store were subjected to a terrifying knifepoint robbery and I would first praise their bravery.

“This was a rapid response from Local Policing Team officers, who quickly identified the suspect in the area and made an arrest.

“CID took over and after a thorough interview, he admitted to the offences.

“After painstaking CCTV analysis, Baisden was captured on footage concealing the stolen cash – which was then recovered.

“We work daily to protect businesses, and to protect those going about their employment.

“Where we receive reports of robberies of this nature, we take them extremely seriously and act fast to catch the perpetrators.”