PLANS to open a new Tesco store near Frinton have been given the green light.
In October, the retailer launched a bid to transform a former car showroom in Kirby Cross into a Tesco Express convenience store.
Tendring Council has now written to Tesco bosses to let work begin at the former Vernon Haddock Cars site in Frinton Road.
The supermarket chain previously said: “We’re excited to confirm that a new Tesco Express store will open in Kirby Cross in the coming months.
“We will keep the local community updated with our plans as they progress and we look forward to serving them soon.”
