TEENAGERS in Clacton have an opportunity to become more involved in their local community.
Essex Police said its Clacton volunteer police cadets group is looking for new recruits.
A police spokesman said: “We are looking for young people between the ages of 13-17 who have an interest in building positive relationships between young people, their communities, and police.
“We have an open evening on Thursday, December 14, and would like to invite you along to hear more about our unit.”
For information or to book a place at the open evening, visit http://esxpol.uk/qDKA3.
Those interested are advised to register before December 7.
