Dozens of local traders and businesses from across the Frinton area are set to join together for the event on December 9.

With free entry, the marketwill take place at the venue, in Fourth Avenue, from 10am until 2pm.

Run by EOE Fairs and Events, the market is ready to return for its third year in a row and will be continuing its streak of collecting for a local charity.

Smile - A festive princess at last year's Frinton Christmas Market (Image: EOE Fairs and Events)

The event will be raising money by passing a charity bucket around the market in aid of the Walton Food Bank.

The Walton Food Bank is a voluntary organisation set up by Walton churches.

It aims to give emergency food aid to those in financial distress.

A spokesperson for EOE Fairs and Events said: "We just wanted to have something local and to try to help those in need with our charity collection efforts.

"So far this year we’ve already raised over £140 for the local Walton Food Bank."

Busy - the McGrigor Hall full of patrons at last year's market (Image: EOE Fairs and Events)

Now in its third year, the organisation runs two Christmas events every year and every one manages to fill the room with festive stalls and cheer.

The spokesman added: "We have all kinds of wonderful stalls attending from locally made pottery to a local glass maker as well as a variety of other handmade craft stalls.

"This even includes some small businesses and hobby makers who are just trying to make a few extra pounds in between their daily jobs.

"Every event has been great for a number of reasons, especially with a mixture of mainly local makers from Frinton and around the area to local entertainment and bands.

"Each year has been a wonderful buzz, especially with the brass bands and choirs who have attended over the years."

Music - A choir performing at last year's market (Image: EOE Fairs and Events)

For more information go to the EOE Fairs and Events Facebook page.