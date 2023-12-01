RESIDENTS and motorists are to expect wintry conditions to continue into the weekend after a new alert has been issued throughout Essex.
The MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning which suggests there will be more wintry showers, icy patches, and snow fall.
This alert has been issued to affect the East of England from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow.
This warning affects Colchester, Manningtree, Frinton-on-sea, Southend, and other areas across Essex.
A spokesman for the Met office advised what people can expect during this period.
They said: "Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
"There will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
"Some injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here