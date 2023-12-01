The MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning which suggests there will be more wintry showers, icy patches, and snow fall.

This alert has been issued to affect the East of England from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow.

This warning affects Colchester, Manningtree, Frinton-on-sea, Southend, and other areas across Essex.

A spokesman for the Met office advised what people can expect during this period.

They said: "Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"There will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Some injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces."