An event is being held at the Colchester High Street shop on December 8.

It will include live music, a raffle and tombola, while a series of treats are also being planned and shoppers will have the chance to grab last-minute stocking fillers.

The main attraction, however, will be Santa’s visit which will be between 12pm and 4pm.

There will be gifts for children and the raffle, which will run from December 1 will be drawn at 4pm.

Shop manager Sammy Mauldin said: “We organised a similar community event last year and it was such a success.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and it was a lovely, fun way to encourage more customers to pay us a visit and get in the Christmas spirit.

“We see things like this as an important way of raising both funds and awareness and are rightly proud of our beautiful shop, so enjoy welcoming new and old faces.”

EACH has two shops in Colchester, with the other being its Angora Park store in Peartree Road, Stanway.

There are additional shops in Clacton, Dovercourt, Frinton and Halstead.

Deputy shop manager Suzanne Baker added: “Sammy and myself would like to thank our customers for their continued support and wish them a very Merry Christmas and prosperous 2024.

“We’d also like to say thank you to our wonderful volunteers, for all their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

“They help us create a real family environment and anyone interested in joining our friendly team would be very welcome to call in for a chat on the 8th.

“We’re always on the lookout for more help and there are a range of roles to suit all interests and skill sets.”

Meanwhile, customers at a neighbouring EACH shop in North Essex have the chance to win a hamper packed with Christmas goodies.

The raffle is being organised by staff and volunteers at the store in Main Road, Dovercourt.

Tickets cost £1 and the draw will take place at 4pm on Saturday, December 16.