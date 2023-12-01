Beginning at 4pm and coming to a close at 8pm, the late night shopping event will also see entertainment put on.

This year's Christmas light switch on will mark the start of the event.

The Reverend Peter Edwards will be doing the honours of switching on this year's Christmas lights at 4pm, which will be followed by a performance by the All Saints Church Choir.

The High Street will also be full of crafts, tombola and raffle stalls as well as festive treats and warming hot drinks.

Father Christmas will also be making an appearance and giving out various gifts to children.

At 4:30pm Elite Dance Academy will be putting on a show for all the late-night shoppers and at 5pm, Feel Good Choir will also be entertaining the crowds.

At 6pm Sammi B will be putting on a show and at 7pm Just Lee & Cookie will be bringing the night to a close.

Other activities include mulled wine and cider at Bianca's Coffee House, a hog Roast at the Potatoe Shack and face painting at Glitter Tattoos.