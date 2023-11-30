POLICE who appealed for the public's help to find a 75-year-old woman missing from Clacton have issued an update.
Essex Police had urged anyone who could help in the search for Lucy Tekkel to call on 999.
They have now thanked the public as she has been found.
A police spokesman said: “Good news. Lucy Tekkel, who was missing from Clacton, has now been found.
"Thank you for your help sharing our appeal."
