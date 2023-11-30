Lucy Tekkel was last seen at her home in Marigold Avenue at around 9.30am on November 30.

Officers want to make sure she is okay.

She is described as about 5ft 4in tall, slim, with grey shoulder-length hair.

In addition, she was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, dark trousers, socks and sandals and a red rimmed hat.

She was also carrying a wicker-style bag.

A police spokesman said: “Please call 999 quoting incident 632 of Thursday 30 November with any information that will help us find Lucy.”