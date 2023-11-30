Officers are urgently looking to find Andrew Smith, 52, who was last seen at Grays train station shortly after 6am on Wednesday, November 22.

He also has links to the Clacton and Basildon areas.

Andrew is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of large build, with short hair and a short, bushy beard. He has a tattoo on his chest of Celtic design. He is carrying a distinctive khaki green camping bag on his back.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Our concern for Andrew’s welfare continues to grow and we need to find him to make sure he’s ok."

Officers continue to conduct thorough enquiries to locate him, but are appealing for anyone with any information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

DI Leanne Ford said : “Andrew has been missing since Wednesday, November 22 and we are continuing our efforts to find him.

“Our work relies on our good links with the communities we serve, and I would ask anyone reading this appeal to think back to where they were on the morning of Wednesday, November 22.

“Andrew was last seen at Grays train station, believed to have got on the London-bound train at 6.08am.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him."

Anyone who has seen him, is with him, or has any information about where he is should call 999 quoting incident 565 of 22 November.