The American Four Tops show is coming to the Clacton venue all the way from the United States on January 20 next year.

The top talents are set to sing all of the Four Tops hits, such as Reach Out, Baby I Need Your Loving, Walk Away Renee, Same Old Song, Loco in Acalpulco, and Standing In the Shadow.

As well as their own hits, the quartet will also be performing songs from the golden age of soul music, including The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Marvin Gaye, Ben E King and other Motown legends.

The Motown sound is an upbeat, often pop-influenced style of rhythm and blues associated with the city of Detroit and numerous vocalists and vocal groups since the 1950s.

Tickets for the musical extravaganza cost £26 along with a £3 booking fee.

Doors for the event will open at 6.45pm and the show begins at 7.30pm.

For more information about the show, go to princestheatre.co.uk.