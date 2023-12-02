Budding actors and actresses to try out for a series of roles for the Clacton Community Theatre show at the auction on January 25.

They will take place at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road.

There is a minimum age restriction of eight years old for the main parts and five years old for the chorus ensemble.

The show will be performed on August 30 and 31 next year.

Emily Batson, director of Clacton Community Theatre Productions, said: "Any auditionees will attend a workshop where they will learn a dance routine and a song which will then be performed in groups."

There are 15 principle roles available, as well as a selection of ensemble roles and a chorus of munchkins.

Auditions for the chorus begin at 4.30pm, for dancers at 5.30pm, and main characters at 7pm auditions.

The production will raise money for the Robin Cancer Trust, which the company has raised more than £12,500 over the years.

There is a show fee of £50 with a t-shirt included in the price.

For more information email clactoncommunitytheatre@outlook.com.