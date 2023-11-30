The incidents happened at the Waterglade retail park and Tesco Brook retail park in Clacton, as well as the East of England Co-op in Frinton, between November 22 and November 24.

Police said the donation banks were broken into and items donated inside were taken.

The force added there are no descriptions available of those responsible and they need anyone with information to get in contact.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference numbers 42/211287/23, 42/211286/23, and 42/211296/23.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.”

Alternatively, you can call 101 or make an anonymous report through independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

A spokesman from the Salvation Army said: “Protecting our clothing banks is a priority and we believe this is an isolated case. Our Clothing Collection Division closely monitor our banks daily, with multiple collections each week.

"We hope people will continue to donate to our clothing banks as the money raised is used to help vulnerable people, providing essentials like hot meals for rough sleepers and food parcels for struggling families.

“Clothing banks in Clacton and Frinton, like all our sites across the country, are regularly emptied and we encourage members of the public to please only donate to clothing banks which have room and not leave items outside.

“We urge anyone who finds themselves in such a desperate situation to seek help from their local Salvation Army.”