On Tuesday, December 12, Care UK’s Haven Lodge in Reckitts Close, Clacton, is helping older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by joining residents and team members for a special carol service.

Studies by Age UK have shown almost 1.5million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year.

In a bid to tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people during the festive season.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

At Haven Lodge, the team has been hard at work spreading Christmas cheer and are warming up their vocal cords ready for the home’s very own Christmas carol concert.

Visitors will be able to join residents and Christchurch choir for a sing-along to some classic Christmas tunes, as well as enjoy festive treats – mince pies and mulled wine.

Anthony Densley, home manager at Haven Lodge, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors for a special carol service as part of the Care to Share initiative.

“Christmas is always an exciting time here at Haven Lodge, with everyone sharing their favourite memories, traditions – and carols.

“Music is a wonderful way to bring people together and prompt conversation and connection with others, improving wellbeing and reducing loneliness.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our older neighbours for a festive sing-along and look forward to building on new and existing relationships – we’re already brushing up on our song lyrics in preparation”.

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare

Those looking to find out more about Haven Lodge or book places at the event are advised to contact home manager, Anthony Densley, on 01255 807817 or email tony.densley@careuk.com.