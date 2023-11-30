NEW outdoor gym equipment has been installed in three play parks around St Osyth ready for avid fitness buffs to use.
Equipment such as air walkers, slalom skiers, sky steppers and even wheel chair accessible tai chi disks have been installed at three locations in the area.
The parks benefitting from these new installations are Cowley Park Recreation Ground, Dumont Avenue Play Area, and Priory Meadow Play Area.
The equipment is designed for both adults and older children as well as one piece of apparatus suitable for wheelchair users.
Nicky O'Dell, deputy clerk of St Osyth Parish Council, said: "It is well known that exercise promotes physical and mental health, and this equipment provides free facilities for all to exercise in the great outdoors and to connect with the local environment.
"The facilities give the community the freedom to use the equipment at their own pace and at flexible times.
"Indeed parents/guardians can exercise while their children play at the park."
Funded by Hutley's St Osyth Beach Trust and St Osyth Parish Council, the new equipment has been achieved thaks to the hard work of councillor Judie Ward and members of the Public Realm Working Party and council members.
