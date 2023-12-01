These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, December 1 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal from 8pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 29 for barrier/fence safety repair from 9pm to 5am.

Finally, on the Southbound way between Junction 15 and 14 there will be an entry slip road closure from 5am to 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

There are no closures listed for the M25 this week in Essex (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, December 2 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way between Junction 15 and 14 there will be an entry slip road closure from 5am to 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, December 3 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way between Junction 15 and 14 there will be an entry slip road closure from 5am to 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel will be shut between 10pm and 5.30am for maintenance works, whilst the East tunnel will also be shut for maintenance works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.