With India facing off against Australia in the Cricket World Cup final at the weekend, it felt apt to enjoy an Indian meal to warm up what was a chilly November evening.

From the moment we stepped through the door, the warm ambiance and attentive staff set the stage for an enjoyable evening.

To kick off our feast, we indulged in a plate of popadoms (90p each). Accompaniments such as lime pickle, onion salad, mango chutney, and mint sauce were fresh and set the stage for the meal to come.

Tasty - Golden Curry, in Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

For starters, I opted for a lamb tikka (£4.25), grilled on a skewer, which was tender. My compatriot selected the marinated chicken pakora (£4.95), which was juicy and deep-fried with a delicate spicy batter.

For the mains, I was tempted by the tandoori mixed grill with chicken and lamb tikka, but opted for the chicken tikka balti (£9.95), a popular choice according to the eaterie.

It has vibrant flavours thanks to the special balti paste, with ginger, garlic, and peppers, all garnished with a generous sprinkle of fresh coriander.

I paired it with pilau rice (£3.10) and garlic and coriander naan bread (£3.20).

My compatriot selected a chicken bunha (£9.95), with its thick, dry texture and medium-hot spice profile, which he paired with mushroom-fried rice (£3.20) and a sweet coconut Peshwari naan (£3.20).

We didn’t choose any side options to accompany the main dish but there are many options including sag ponir, a combination of spinach and cheese, Bombay aloo (spiced potatoes) and onion bhajis.

Delicious - Food at the Golden Curry (Image: Newsquest)

As with many south Asian restaurants, it stocked Indian beer brand Cobra, which is smooth and goes very well with curry – so we enjoyed a few with our dinner. I had an excellent cup of coffee to round off the meal.

The Golden Curry is a good choice for a dining experience in Clacton, with fresh, authentic Indian food. I could not fault the customer service, which was friendly and attentive.

The restaurant easily accommodates large groups well – we visited as a party of seven. There was also a birthday celebration taking place, which added to the vibrant and enjoyable atmosphere. It is a good place to go to enjoy a relaxed meal with friends.