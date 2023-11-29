John Britton, of Knox Road, Clacton, appeared in Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting using threatening words with intent to cause fear.

The incident took place on Friday, February 4 when Britton had parked on double yellow lines and was given a ticket by parking warden Adekunle Adesanya.

After seeing the ticket, Britton approached Mr Adesanya and unleashed a tirade of abuse.

The court heard how Britton shouted: “You’re lucky I don’t f***ing chin you, you stupid pr*ck – you’re lucky I don’t break your bones.”

Towards the end of the rant, Britton called Mr Adesanya a racial slur and screwed up his ticket before hurling it at the parking warden.

During Wednesday's court hearing, prosecuting barrister Pamela Muniya said that Britton "used the ticket as a missile and threw it towards the victim – it was heading towards his face which he luckily managed to dodge".

Judge Timothy Godfrey intervened, saying: “But it was a paper parking ticket, wasn’t it?

“It wasn’t going to cause much in the way of injury.”

Judge Godfrey agreed, however, it was a sustained incident and that it caused Mr Adesanya to feel unsafe and start looking for a new job.

He said: “Overall, it seems to me it was a sustained incident because you returned to the gentleman who put the ticket on your car, insulting him.

“He is entitled to do that job without being threatened and insulted in the way that he was – he was carrying out a public service.”

Britton, 42, was unrepresented. When he was asked for a plea by Judge Godfrey, he replied: “No, just go – guilty.”

The judge also asked Britton if he had any remarks before sentencing, to which the defendant replied: “No, not really, to be honest.”

Britten was then sentenced to a one-year community order which will include 30 days of rehabilitation requirements and 60 hours of unpaid work.

The 42-year-old must also pay £264 in costs.