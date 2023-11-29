RUSH hour traffic is building after a fuel spillage on the A120.

The AA is reporting that the road is blocked and traffic is queuing in both directions after an incident on the A120/Tinker Street at the Great Oakley turning.

Essex County Council's traffic control team confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that it is aware of the incident, which was first reported by the AA at 8.07am today.

National Highways says a fuel spillage was reported between Horsley Cross and Ramsey, warning drivers of delays of about ten minutes on approach in both directions.

It follows a crash on the same stretch of road yesterday morning.

The latest incident had previously been reported as a crash. The emergency services have been approached for further information.