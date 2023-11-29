COMMUTERS are facing rush hour delays after a crash involving three cars which has created long delays on the M11 near Stansted Airport.

The AA is reporting that all lanes have been stopped on the Cambridge-bound carriageway of the M11 after junction 8 (A120/Bishops Stortford).

Traffic has been held since 7.50am.

An onlooker believes traffic is queuing for about two miles and is continuing to build.

