Santa and his team arrived in plenty of time and provided a magical experience for children and adults alike in his North Pole grotto.

Every child went home with a luxury cuddly toy and a cookie made by Mrs Claus.

They also got the chance to fill out a note for Father Christmas which could be dropped into a postbox on site.

The singing reindeer were in fine form and Frosty the Snowman was happy to meet and chat with his young fans.

Santa will be returning this weekend and again on December 9 and 10 before taking up permanent residence from December 16 to 24.

He will then fly off just in time to make his all-important deliveries to homes.

A new addition of a Supper with Santa event will be available on December 16, 17 and 23

It will involve a festive Christmas platter of a Turkey Yorkshire pudding wrap with potato nuggets, pigs in blankets, stuffing balls, gravy dip, soft drink and a self-decorated gingerbread man.

Adults can enjoy a mulled wine or hot drink.

The package also includes meeting Father Christmas at the table along with Mrs Claus, singing elves and pier mascot Sidney, a soft toy for the children and a voucher for free entry to soft play on a date of your choice.

Among the offers available are the Grotto Adventure and Christmas Cracker deal, both at £14.99.

Pier director Billy Ball said: “Our Christmas experience got off to a solid start - and there are still slots available on other dates. Make sure you do not miss out by booking soon.”

Full details and prices for the pier’s Christmas activities and its festive deals are available at clactonpier.co.uk.