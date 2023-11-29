Workers at the Tendring Council-run Walton Lifestyles rushed to the aid of the man after he suffered a cardiac arrest outside the centre in Princes Esplanade on Monday.

It is understood that they used cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and a defibrillator to save the man’s life after he suffered a serious heart attack.

Mick Barry, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and public realm, praised the leisure centre staff, including Sam Wilkinson, Glen Alston, Jane Hodges and Alan French.

Speaking at a meeting of the council on Tuesday night, he said: “I’d like to pay tribute to the professionalism to two groups of our staff at Walton and Dovercourt leisure centres.

“They utilised their training and expertise in CPR and defibrillator use to save the lives of two individuals suffering serious heart attacks.

“One on Monday, outside the Walton centre, and another two months ago in Dovercourt during an active match on the astroturf.

“I commend the calmness and quick-thinking of these young employees in very difficult and challenging circumstances.

“Our best wishes for a strong recovery go to the individuals involved.

“We have had a message from the individual who’s life was saved in Walton that he is back on good form and making a speedy recovery.”

Mr Barry praised leisure centre workers Michelle Williams, Tom Crane and Sam Norman for their efforts in saving the man at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles, in Low Road.