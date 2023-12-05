The Evolution Angles are a mixed group of young people who showcase their talents of baton, mace and flag twirling as well as double baton work and pom dance.

The troupe has been actively supporting carnivals and public events across the year such as the carnivals in Brightlingsea, Clacton and Harwich and performed at Frinton Festive Fun event, Clacton’s Aldi ten-year anniversary and on Remembrance Sunday.

Sara Hastings, the troupe leader, said: “We have been a troupe for almost twelve years now, we are self-funded, so we rely fully on funding and donations.

“We are looking for a sponsor to help us get a new uniform and equipment, and next season we have the opportunity to enter national competitions.”

Two of their members made it into a talent show which will be held in Colchester in February 2024 and their senior pom will be opening the show with a special performance.

New members from the age of four are welcome to join ahead of the new season and can get in touch with the Evolution Angels via email at Evolutionangels@yahoo.com or via Facebook or Instagram.