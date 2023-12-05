HR Prime, a human resources and management training consultancy business from Clacton, has been nominated for runner-up at the John Russell Award.

The business caters to small and medium-sized businesses and only launched in May.

The award was introduced by Colbea, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting businesses, and finished with a final virtual pitch on October 12 where a panel of judges made up of board members and senior managers.

As a reward, the winners were granted free use of the meeting rooms at the Colbea centres in Colchester and at Tendring Council’s new Sunspot Business Centre.

Mrs Salisbury and her team were enabled to realise their vision of in-person management training along with expanding their HR consultancy.

Mrs Salisbury said: “I was in total shock on hearing the news. I couldn’t have done it without the support of the team behind HR Prime, who helped in preparing the pitch, on top of looking after our many valued clients.

“Thank you to the judging panel from Colbea for their friendly professionalism during the final stage, and for arranging with TDC for use of Sunspot.

“Having worked in Human Resources for more than 20 years, and seeing there were businesses needing professional and affordable, retained and ad-hoc HR support, it was time to take a leap of faith and fulfil a dream of running my own business, which now supports businesses across the UK.”