Tennessee Country Christmas will put on a seasonal show with a country twist at the West Cliff Theatre on December 7.

The show celebrates renditions of Christmas favourites in a signature country style, combined with some of the biggest-selling hits from America's greatest country stars.

All of the group's popular country cast members will cover a number of holiday classics for a Christmas celebration that will be enjoyed by all ages.

Join talented impersonators of world-famous icons Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline and Garth Brooks, along with a few surprise performers on the night for a country Christmas to remember.

The star cast features the number one Dolly Parton tribute act, Sarah Jayne, and her talented companion, Andy Crumb, the incredible Kenny Rogers impersonator.

The talented duo have appeared on ITV's Game of Talents in 2021, where Sarah was chosen to portray Dolly in an episode with Vernon Kaye, Jonathan Ross and Katherine Ryan.

Other performers include bass player John Spurling, who has played with icons such as Chuck Berry and Olivia Newton-John, and drummer Nigel Bromley, who has toured with Ska legends, The Beat.

A spokesperson for the West Cliff Theatre said: "We are delighted to be hosting The Tennessee Country Christmas show at the West Cliff.

"This show has been on our radar for a while so we are thrilled to be able to bring the show to our Clacton Audience.

"This really does look like a must for any country enthusiast and is perfect for the lead up to Christmas."

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £24, plus a £1 booking fee.

For more information and to book tickets head to westcliffclacton.co.uk.