Ye Olde Cherry Tree, in Clacton Road, Little Oakley, has been facing issues with the quality and taste of lager and ales.

The pub has been trying to remedy the situation but will need to remain closed for this evening while works continue.

A spokesman for Ye Olde Cherry Tree said: “A professional company has been and deep cleaned the lines, however this failed to improve our beer quality.

“So, the cellar and all lines, beer line coolers are now brand new on a state of the art beer dispense system.

“Everything for beer dispense is brand new from keg to to glass (the ale hand pumps are being reused after a strip down and refurb), this will serve the perfect pint every time."