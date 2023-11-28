A CHRISTMAS light switch-on event is set to take place this weekend with plenty of festive fun.
On December 2, Clacton Arts Centre is ready to host tits first-ever outdoor event full of festive fun, live music and Christmas lights.
The event begins at 12noon when local music and stalls will be available to enjoy.
It will culminate with the light switch on at 5pm.
The honours will be performed by member of the Princes Theatre's pantomime cast.
Seasonal goodies, a burger van, warming hot chocolate and various other fun pop-up stores will gather at the Town Square.
Ian McKeown, one of the Clacton Arts Centre owners, said: "We would love this to be a great event. Our ambition is to spread a little bit of festive cheer.
"It is our first outdoor event and we didn’t have long to plan it.
"We ask people to bring good vibes and to come and chat to us, especially if you are a musician, artist or poet, or even get involved as we are a fairly new group."
Bands including The Jentones, Evolution Angels, Amber, the Clacton County High School Choir, Ed Talbot, Abbie Hartley, Joe Blanes and others are set to perform.
For more information visit the Clacton Arts Centre Facebook Page.
