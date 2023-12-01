In an alternative to meeting Father Christmas in a festive grotto, children are in with a chance to meet the Grinch who stole Christmas in this fun twist on the traditional seasonal custom.

The special events take place on December 19 to December 22 from 4pm until 6pm.

Set to be held at the Leisure and Well-Being Centre, in Jessop Close, Amazing Activities will be hosting the unique fun.

Front - The front of the Amazing Activities building (Image: Amazing Activities)

Included in the experience are various activities for children, from festive face painting to a soft play area to a trampoline track.

Lots of fun is also to be had at Cindy Lou's workshop where there will be four Christmas-themed craft tables for parents and children to enjoy, with prizes available for the best creation.

Kiera Salmon, the head of brand and media for Amazing Creations, said: "This is the first time we have held a Christmas-themed event, while being open just over six months at our new centre.

"The idea was to offer the local community something different and quirky, from other typical Christmas events like Santa's Grotto.

"We wanted families to still make memories but also enjoy a festive experience like no other before.

"We also know it can be a hard time financially for families so we have kept the cost low, and as always we do not charge for adults or siblings under one to enjoy our events or venue."

Colourful - The soft play area (Image: Amazing Activities)

Once families have enjoyed creating their crafts, there will be an interactive game to help steal back Christmas from the friendly, and not scary, pal, Mr Grinch.

After meeting the Grinch there will be a Nerf battle between children and naughty elves.

Kiera adds: "Our Nerf Battle area is a new activity we have recently invested in the centre and we hope you will enjoy it being part of our Christmas experience.

"Those who do not wish to participate in the Nerf Pole or who are under five, are able to have more time in our Soft Play and Activity Zone, we hope that way all families with different aged children all feel included."

To book tickets, go to www.amazingactivitiesgroup.co.uk.