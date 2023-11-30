Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, is ready to host Clacton's largest two day Christmas market for the seventh year in a row.

Busy - Last year's market full of shoppers (Image: Michelle Allwright)

On December 2 and 3, more than 100 stalls full of both festive and non-seasonal goods alike will take over the hall.

Some of the locally owned stalls will be selling real Christmas trees, cakes, wax melts, pies, clothes, hampers, perfume and even outfits specially made for pets.

Michelle Allwright, the organiser of the market, said: "I always get excited about the Christmas Markets.

"I absolutely love Christmas myself and seeing all our regular and new stall holders showcasing their stands.

"The atmosphere is just magical."

Tasty - Some of the festive treats that will be on sale (Image: Michelle Allwright)

The free to enter event will also supply a burger van outside the venue as well as lots of stalls selling food like doughnuts, waffles, seafood and much more.

Doors open at 10am and close at 3pm both days and the venue offers free parking.

The market will also be raising money for the Robin Cancer Trust and last year through bucket collections, the market raised over £600.

The Robin Cancer Trust is a North Essex charity who raise awareness of testicular, ovarian and germ cell cancers, as well as providing support to anyone who is newly diagnosed with these types of cancer.