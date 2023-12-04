Walton Feel Good Choir is marking its fifth birthday with a special concert, which will include a mixture of Christmas classics and popular songs.

Taking place at All Saints Church, in Walton, on December 4, the show will be just one of many the choir will be performing in the lead-up to Christmas.

The shows, which will take place at festive events and in local care homes, will be held in aid of Candles, a support group for families with Down’s Syndrome.

The choir is the brainchild of leader Lisa Strong, who is delighted it has now amassed more than 50 members.

She said: “Our choir is all about feeling good.

“We welcome everyone with the aim of having fun. We want to give everyone who comes a sense of belonging – we even have a belonging policy.

“Music is a great tool for reducing social isolation and improving mental health.”

Lisa, who is an occupational therapist and professional singer, was recently awarded a first-class honours for her Masters degree in vocal pedagogy, specialising in the value of singing for health.

Doors for the All Saints Church concert open at 6.30pm.

It is free to attend with a retiring collection for Candles.

Find out more about the choir at waltonfeelgoodchoir.co.uk.