St Helena Hospice’s annual Christmas Tree-cycle is back and residents from across Colchester and parts of Tendring can register for their Christmas tree to be collected by volunteers in the new year to be recycled, in exchange for a donation to the charity.

Anyone who registers for the initiative will be entered into a draw to win a relaxing overnight stay at the Stoke by Nayland Resort.

Volunteers supporting the hospice will be out collecting trees on January 6 and 7 in the CO1 to CO9, CO11, and CO13 to CO16 postcode areas.

Magical - Stoke by Nayland Resort has been transformed into a winter wonderland (Image: Newsquest)

Jo Clarke, the hospice’s public fundraising manager, said this year’s tree collection service will span across two days for the first time.

“In light of the financial crisis faced by hospices across the country, it has never been more crucial to raise funds to enable us to support local people facing incurable illness and bereavement,” she said.

“We are grateful for the support of Essex Reclamation, who have joined forces with us this year. Essex Reclamation is playing a pivotal role in the tree collection by providing bins and facilitating the transportation of trees to Birch Airfield for recycling.”

The Christmas Tree-cycle is sponsored by Tree & Lawn Company, whose managing director Peter Cannon is “very pleased” to be able to support the charity with its festive fundraiser.

Fundraiser - volunteers collecting trees (Image: St Helena Hospice)

He said: “The work St Helena Hospice does each and every day helps so many of us and they deserve all the support they can get.

“By participating, Tree & Lawn Company can continue to show them our appreciation; by helping them, St Helena Hospice can continue to help us.”

The two-day tree collection is supported by Colchester Council, Tendring Council, and Birch Airfield Composting Services.

Mike Bush, Tendring Council’s environment boss, added: “I would encourage everyone with a real Christmas tree this festive season to sign up for Tree-cycle.”

To register, visit sthelena.org.uk/treecycle24. If you are able to volunteer or supply a van, call 01206 931468.