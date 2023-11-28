DRIVERS are facing rush hour delays after reports of an accident on a major Essex road.

Essex County Council's traffic control team says an accident has been reported on the A120 between Wix and Ramsey near the junction with Primrose Lane.

The incident, which was reported at 7.15am, is believed to be causing disruption in both directions.

Speed sensors are currently indicating that traffic is at a standstill heading towards both Harwich and Colchester.

This is a breaking news story. More detail will be added as it is received.