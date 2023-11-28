DRIVERS are facing rush hour delays after reports of an accident on a major Essex road.
Essex County Council's traffic control team says an accident has been reported on the A120 between Wix and Ramsey near the junction with Primrose Lane.
A120 – reports of an accident between Wix and Ramsey near the junction with Primrose Lane causing delays in both directions. pic.twitter.com/7MaB1x07Zv— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 28, 2023
The incident, which was reported at 7.15am, is believed to be causing disruption in both directions.
Speed sensors are currently indicating that traffic is at a standstill heading towards both Harwich and Colchester.
This is a breaking news story. More detail will be added as it is received.
