On December 1, Genesis Connected will be taking to the stage of the West Cliff Theatre ready to perform hits from Turn It On Again, I Can't Dance, Sledgehammer and Land of Confusion.

The act celebrates the music of Genesis and the acts connected to it, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike and the Mechanics and really does the songs justice.

The frontman, Pete Bultitude, is not only an incredibly versatile vocalist, he is also a truly gifted drummer just like Phil Collins, so expect the show to include the iconic double drums element as featured on every Genesis and Phil Collins tour.

"We have a yearly booking with this tribute act who are brilliant and we know this from all the comments we get from customers who come every year to see them.

"This year the show is all but sold out which is just amazing and they are already booked in for a return in 2024 and beyond."

For more information on their upcoming shows at West Cliff go to: westcliffclacton.co.uk.