The Homemakers, a ladies' group which gets together at Christ Church URC, in Carnarvon Road, has just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Created by Doreen Eveleigh, the wife of the Reverend Ralph Eveleigh, the club launched in 1973.

On November 22, the group held its 50th anniversary celebrations with a high tea and entertainment - an event to which past members were also invited.

Doreen, the club owner, said: "It feels fantastic to think that the group is celebrating its 50th anniversary."

In the club's early days, members met on the first and third Wednesday evenings of every month as a house group, which is also when today's meetings take place.

As more ladies joined the club, the gatherings had to move to the church, where members have since enjoyed a range of activities and entertainment.

Over the years, various different speakers have entertained the group, including representatives from the RNLI, the Wrabness Nature Reserve and history buffs from Clacton.

Over the Christmas period, the group's members also enjoy a plethora of festive events such as a Christmas dinner out and carols by candlelight.

​