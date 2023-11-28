Angela Wright was the owner of Alfie’s Barber and served people from in and around Thorpe-le-Soken on High Street for more than 15 years.

She and Lorraine Martyn, who has been running a hair and holistic therapy salon close by for the past nine years, were both affected by their landlords’ increases in rent.

Mrs Wright also faced losing her business as there was no option to renew her tenancy agreement.

Confronted with the decision to close Thorpe’s only barber or try to find an alternative, Mrs Wright, Mrs Martyn and her daughter Shani decided to work together to keep their businesses.

“After the three of us put our heads together, we found this little unit by the train station,” said Mrs Martyn.

“We have transformed this office space into a very comfortable base for all our clients to come together.

“It is proving very popular with all new and old clients.”

The new place called “At No 4” in Station Road, offers barbering, hairdressing, massages and holistic therapies under one roof and was ceremoniously opened on November 17 by Clacton’s MP Giles Watling.