The Princes Theatre, in Station Road, and its elves are standing by again this Christmas to help deliver and return letters to Father Christmas.

With so many well-behaved Tendring children, a post box in the foyer of the Clacton theatre means youngsters can write to the man himself and even get a reply.

This year children can also post their letters to Santa care of Princes Theatre, at Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton, CO15 1SE.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for Leisure and Public Realm at Tendring Council said he was pleased the venue could help Santa once again.

Barry said: “I am pleased the Princes Theatre team has negotiated for another year our North Pole agreement to make sure all of the deserving children in our area can have their letters delivered to Santa ready for Christmas,

“Last year this proved really popular and we hope our Elves will create some magic and add to the excitement of Christmas.”

The post box is available now for children to put their letters in, and last posting to guarantee a reply before Christmas is on December 12.

As the theatre team is only helping with the letters, and does not have access to Santa’s full list, a return address must be included with letters to make sure a reply can be sent.

For more information go to: www.princestheatre.co.uk/access-fund.