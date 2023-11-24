Clacton, Jaywick and Lee-over-Sands could suffer flooding between 8.30pm and 10.30pm tonight.

According to the Government's flood warning website, strong winds and spring tides are likely to hit homes and businesses.

The golf course and roads around the Martello Towers in Clacton, as well as Jaywick, Seawick and Lee-over-Sands and the nearby holiday parks at high risk.

High spring tides will remain for the next few days and residents and visitors are advised to prepare for the flooding.