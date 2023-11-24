RESIDENTS have been told to prepare for potential floods after warnings were issued for several areas across Essex.
Clacton, Jaywick and Lee-over-Sands could suffer flooding between 8.30pm and 10.30pm tonight.
According to the Government's flood warning website, strong winds and spring tides are likely to hit homes and businesses.
The golf course and roads around the Martello Towers in Clacton, as well as Jaywick, Seawick and Lee-over-Sands and the nearby holiday parks at high risk.
High spring tides will remain for the next few days and residents and visitors are advised to prepare for the flooding.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here