Tendring Council has unveiled the Tendring Leisure App which allows members of Clacton Leisure Centre, Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles, and Walton Lifestyles, to manage their bookings.

It’s a system which can remind customers of forthcoming reservations and make it easier to access their membership card.

The handy application can also be used by pay-as-you-go customers, and parents can even track their child’s progress when it comes to swimming courses.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for leisure and open spaces at Tendring Council, believes it will help make things smoother for customers.

Poster - More information on the Tendring Leisure App (Image: Tendring Council)

He said: “This new app allows customers to book activities from the palm of their hand, while the digital membership card gets people through the turnstiles quickly at our three centres.

"It will reduce queues at reception, and it means people can get on with their work-out, game or relaxation.

“As you might expect there are also efficiencies achieved behind the scenes, freeing up our staff to better support customers in the centres too.

“But rest assured people can still book activities just by turning up or through our website too, and I’d like to thank customers for their patience as the new system was installed.”