BOSSES at Quality Discounts stores have reassured customers in Clacton that their store will remain open.
This comes after a neighbouring Essex QD store shut down in Thurrock.
Despite the closure, bosses at QD have confirmed the store in Clacton will not be facing the axe.
A spokesman for QD said: "There are no plans at all for the closure of the Clacton, Maldon or Halstead stores.
"In fact, QD is continuing to invest in the high street, having opened a new QD store only a few weeks ago in Rayleigh."
