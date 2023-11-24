This comes after a neighbouring Essex QD store shut down in Thurrock.

Despite the closure, bosses at QD have confirmed the store in Clacton will not be facing the axe.

A spokesman for QD said: "There are no plans at all for the closure of the Clacton, Maldon or Halstead stores.

"In fact, QD is continuing to invest in the high street, having opened a new QD store only a few weeks ago in Rayleigh."