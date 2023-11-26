WHETHER you are new to the area, a long-time resident, or are simply interested in embarking on a trip for a weekend, a day, or a few hours, there is many a picturesque place to explore in north Essex.
With that in mind, here are some beautiful photographs - both below and in the gallery above - showcasing various locations in three villages which you might like to check-out.
St Osyth
This village, which is about 12 miles south-east of Colchester, is named after Saint Osgyth - an 8th century nun who was ultimately beheaded by marauding pirates.
There is even more fascinating history to uncover at St Osyth's Priory.
The former abbey also contains a 15th century gatehouse, which due to the dissolution of the monasteries, is one of the most impressive monastic structures remaining in this country.
Thorpe-Le-Soken
As well as pubs and bistros, Thorpe-Le Soken boasts a rich history.
This is reflected in it's name 'Soken', which from the Saxon word 'soc/soca', references the area's unique historical jurisdictions and privileges.
Inside St Michael's church, there is also a fascinating collection of masks that may be spotted from the church's main roof beams, which are estimated to be from 1300AD.
Weeley
As shown above in the picture of one of the weeping willow trees, Weeley is named after the old English word for willow wood or clearing.
There are further parks at Weeley Heath, and Weeley Woods Nature reserve offering stunning views.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here