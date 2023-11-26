With that in mind, here are some beautiful photographs - both below and in the gallery above - showcasing various locations in three villages which you might like to check-out.

St Osyth

Historic - St Osyth's Priory's late 15th century gate (Image: Steve Brading)

This village, which is about 12 miles south-east of Colchester, is named after Saint Osgyth - an 8th century nun who was ultimately beheaded by marauding pirates.

There is even more fascinating history to uncover at St Osyth's Priory.

The former abbey also contains a 15th century gatehouse, which due to the dissolution of the monasteries, is one of the most impressive monastic structures remaining in this country.

Thorpe-Le-Soken

Traditional - St Michael's parish church is at the heart of the village's community and a great historic place to visit (Image: Steve Brading)

As well as pubs and bistros, Thorpe-Le Soken boasts a rich history.

This is reflected in it's name 'Soken', which from the Saxon word 'soc/soca', references the area's unique historical jurisdictions and privileges.

Inside St Michael's church, there is also a fascinating collection of masks that may be spotted from the church's main roof beams, which are estimated to be from 1300AD.

Weeley

Natural - Weeley's name-sake weeping willows are dramatic, elegant, and beautiful (Image: Steve Brading)

As shown above in the picture of one of the weeping willow trees, Weeley is named after the old English word for willow wood or clearing.

There are further parks at Weeley Heath, and Weeley Woods Nature reserve offering stunning views.