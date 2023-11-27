This annual canvass ensures Tendring's Electoral Registration Office holds the correct information for those adults who are UK, Commonwealth and EU nationals, and 16-17-year-olds.

Initial letters were issued in the summer along with a follow-up in the autumn, but now the deadline for returning information is fast approaching.

The vast majority of households have responded, but the council still needs to hear back from about 5,000 households before the new register is published in December.

Ian Davidson, Electoral Registration Officer for Tendring, said: “Time is running out for people to respond to us; and if you do not, it may affect your ability to vote.

“My thanks go to everyone who has already responded; and if your home is yet to reply, please take time to find the letter and respond.

“If you do need to respond then the best way of doing so is online.”

While online and text are the most efficient means for residents to confirm or update their details, households can still reply with information about their household by phone or by post.

With online or text options residents will receive an immediate confirmation of their response.

For more information head to: https://www.tendringdc.uk/