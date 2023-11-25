Wilf Elliot, 20, of Clacton, is a gifted artist who has just fulfilled a dream of meeting and spending time with Joe Weller, an internet personality with five million followers on YouTube.

According to Wilf, he has followed Joe's career ever since he was a young boy and the star's video content always proved “really popular” among his friendship group and peers.

Using charcoal to fill in the details on a large A1 canvas, Wilf recently decided to tackle an ambitious portrait drawing of Joe, which took him 40 hours to complete.

Once it was done, the creative posted an image of the piece online, which caught the attention of Joe who, after being impressed with the art, asked to meet Wilf in person.

He said: “When I opened the Instagram message, I saw he was over the moon with the artwork, he said this is the first time someone has done something like this for him.

“Having him appreciate the artwork is something I’m proud of, and hopefully this won’t be the last time we can collaborate.”

From there, the pair agreed to meet so the artwork could be handed over to Joe.

Eager to fulfil a childhood dream, Wilf travelled to a service station near Eastbourne on November 20 where the pair met up and enjoy a coffee together.

Wilf, who works as a tattoo artist at Monumental Ink, in Peartree Road, Colchester, said: “We met up, then he greeted me and he was so happy to receive what I created for him, we then went for a coffee, and had a chat.”

Remarkably, this is not the first time Wilf has been noticed by some of his favourite celebrities - his fantastic portrait of musician Stormzy, for example, was once featured on a Louis Theroux documentary about the popular artist.

Wilf was also appreciated by Essex’s very own Sam Ryder who hand-signed a portrait the artist had produced of the Eurovision runner-up.

Knowing his art has been seen and is respected by the very people he’s drawn is something which means a lot to him.

He said: “It is quite a surreal moment - to receive a thank you from someone that talented goes a long way.”