Peter Andrew Kemp, 54, of Frinton was found by his eldest daughter in his bedroom on the morning of March 11 this year.

The emergency services were called and at 9.39am, paramedics pronounced his death.

At his inquest, heard on Tuesday, area coroner Michelle Brown described the details which led up to his death, which included leaving a note at his bedside.

During a post-mortem exam, it was found his cause of death was due to multiple drug toxicity and pneumonia.

The coroner explained to his family that the pneumonia would have been because of the multiple drug toxicity.

Because of the note left by Peter, it was deemed that he had intended to die and therefore his death was concluded as suicide.

Area coroner Michelle Brown said: “We look at did he do an act with that intention and given the note, it's more probable than not.”