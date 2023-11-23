Braintree Village will be open for longer on Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25, with opening times of 9am to 8pm.

At the outlet, the annual discounted shopping day is running across a full week, having started at November 20 and ending on November 27.

A wide selection of brands have cut prices across fashion, beauty, gifts and homeware in the run up to the festive season.

With terms and conditions applying, these brands include:

- 30 per cent off at Calvin Klein

- 20 per cent off at Crew Clothing

- 30 per cent off selected lines at Le Creuset

- 30 per cent off at Adidas

- 25 per cent off at Polo Ralph Lauren

- 30 per cent off at Kate Spade

- 30 per cent off at Ted Baker

- 30 per cent off at Tommy Hilfiger

- Purses £39 and under, with handbags £99 and under at Radley

Guests are encouraged to visit the website to be kept up to date with individual brand offers which are subject to change.

Josef O’Sullivan, centre director at Braintree Village, said: “With the launch of our first-ever festive ice rink and switch on of our Christmas lights, we’ve already seen guests getting into swing of Christmas here at Braintree Village.

“And now with Black Friday approaching and even bigger savings to be made, we’ll really see Christmas shopping begin in earnest with less than five weeks to go until the big day itself.”

For more information, visit braintree-village.com.

Black Friday offers are regularly updated at braintreevillage.co.uk/offers.