The Express newspaper named Clacton’s Moon and Starfish the national chain's worst pub, even though it does not have the worst rating on the website used to come to that conclusion.

The article used TripAdvisor reviews, which have left a negative view of the pub.

But the Moon and Starfish does better than some others on the popular review website.

Despite users on the site complaining about cold food and disappointing drinks, calling it “the worst Wetherspoon we have ever visited” and saying they “won’t be coming back soon”, only 12 per cent of the reviews fall into the “terrible” category.

The Ivy House in Alton, Hampshire, has 20 per cent 'terrible' reviews, the Hatter’s Inn in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, has 22 per cent and the Cross Inn in Kingswinford, West Midlands, has 43 per cent, according to the online reviews.

The Moon and Starfish isn't even the worst Wetherspoon in Essex according to TripAdvisor, where almost 23 per cent rated Braintree’s Picture Palace 'terrible'.

Wetherspoon spokesman Edie Gershon said: “The Moon and Starfish, Wetherspoon’s pub in Clacton, has been established in the town for more than 25 years.

“It is an extremely popular pub.

“It is an important part of Clacton’s social scene and is well managed.

“TripAdvisor is based on some individual reviews and is not representative of the tens of thousands of customers who frequent the pub each year.”

Out of the 865 Moon and Starfish reviews on TripAdviser, there are 260 'excellent' ratings and 276 'very good' ratings, compared to 104 of 'terrible' and 70 'poor'.

Positive reviewers said they “wouldn't look to go eat anywhere else”, hailed the Moon and Starfish as an “overall great Spoons”, and one of the “top three places in Clacton”.

The British pub group is known for cheap drinks and food, and has reported an increase in sales, helping it to recover from pandemic lows.