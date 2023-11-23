The Community Voluntary Services Tendring held its annual Christmas fayre at the weekend.

Hundreds of people came together for the biggest charity Victorian Christmas Fayre in Clacton at the Christ Church United Reformed Church.

The fayre saw festive decorations, gifts and more while enjoying refreshments at the café and performances of the SingalongaPen, Mad About Theatre and Women in Harmony.

Sharon Alexander, CVST’s chief officer, said: “This was the first time we have held our Victorian Christmas Fayre at the United Reformed Church and it was a huge success.

“We had crowds of people come through the doors to look at the stalls and get a Christmas bargain as well as enjoy some refreshments and entertainment.

“The best thing about our event is that all the money raised supports local charities.

“And it’s always such fun - everyone gets in the spirit by dressing up.

“A big thank you to all the charities that took part and the people who came along to support us as well as the CVST staff and incredible volunteers who helped on the day.”