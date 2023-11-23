Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Harry

Harry (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - TBC

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Tan/White

If you want to adopt Harry you can view their full profile here.

Harry is described as a very "sweet" and "affectionate" dog who is not worried at all around new people.

He enjoys being around other dogs but would prefer to be the only one in a new home.

Harry loves company and would ideally go to a home where he wouldn't be left on his own for too long.

Skye

Skye (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Cane Corso

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Skye you can view their full profile here.

Skye is a dog who came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray.

They are unsure if she has lived in a home environment before so she may need some time to settle in.

Skye has some worries about meeting new people, especially men, so needs slow introductions.

She is looking for an adult-only home that has preferably owned Cane Corsos before or has some knowledge of the breed.

Twix and Twirl

Twix and Twirl (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - 10 months old

Breed - Domestic Shorthaired

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Twix and Twirl you can view their full profile here.

Twix and Twirl are brothers who are patiently waiting to find their forever home.

They are looking for somewhere a little on the quieter side as they can both be shy at times.

Both of them are quite young so Danaher Animal Home says it would not take long for them to become part of a family.

They have the potential to live with other cats as long as they are calm and introductions would need to be taken slow starting off in separate rooms.

Mamba

Mamba (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four weeks old

Breed - English Mix

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Mamba you can view their full profile here.

Mamba is a rabbit who is in search of a new home after unfortunately falling out with his sister whom he had previously been looking for a home with.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "As no rabbit likes to be alone we are hoping for Mamba to have the opportunity to find another female companion who he will hopefully create a strong bond with over time".

He would be suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.