Ian Lennard has stepped down from his role as ward councillor for Bluehouse, having won his seat during the May district elections.

A Notice of Vacancy has been posted and, should the position be contested, a by-election will be held in the New Year.

Ian Davidson, Tendring Council chief executive and returning officer for the district, said Mr Lennard had stood down for personal reasons and he wished him the best with his future plans.

“The process for filling the empty seat is underway, and the timetable with all of the relevant information will be published at the appropriate time," he added.